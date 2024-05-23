Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,825 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $35,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

