Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 10,120 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $45,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,256,000 after purchasing an additional 319,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $406,934,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,191,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

