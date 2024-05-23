Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 152,330 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bentley Systems worth $55,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

