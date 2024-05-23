Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Lithia Motors worth $38,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $259.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.50. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

