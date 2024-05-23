Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 350,456 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,456 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.62% of Resideo Technologies worth $44,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

