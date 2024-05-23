Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,188 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $57,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

