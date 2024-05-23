Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,650,411.85.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $2,299,651.60.
- On Friday, March 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $2,511,694.40.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.