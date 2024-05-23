CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 135,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 295,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.