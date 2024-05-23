CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $68.00 at KeyCorp

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.92.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $111,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

