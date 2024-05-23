Cohort (LON:CHRT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Cohort Stock Performance

Shares of CHRT traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 838 ($10.65). The company had a trading volume of 160,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,534. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,539.39 and a beta of 0.51. Cohort has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 848 ($10.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 730.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 606.75.

Get Cohort alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cohort

In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.52), for a total value of £6,014.47 ($7,644.22). In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.52), for a total value of £6,014.47 ($7,644.22). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.64), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,443.82). Company insiders own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.