Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 627 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $215,011,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180,415 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 180,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,978 shares of company stock worth $50,852,672. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $334.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.22 and its 200 day moving average is $364.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

