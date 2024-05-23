Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.1 %

PDEC opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

