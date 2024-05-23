Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,634 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

