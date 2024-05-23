Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after buying an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $284.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.