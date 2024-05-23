Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $632,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 271,227 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 66,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

