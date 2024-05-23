Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,765 shares of company stock worth $16,302,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

