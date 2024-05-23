Commerce Bank Buys 114,342 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.82. 31,726,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,449,258. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

