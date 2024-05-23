Commerce Bank Has $146.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $146,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.59. 474,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $248.82 and a twelve month high of $348.07. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

