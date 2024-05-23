Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 571,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.35. 921,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.