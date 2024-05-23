Comparing Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) & First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 23.83% 8.97% 0.86% First Financial Northwest 3.78% 1.94% 0.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bank and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 5 6 1 2.67 First Financial Northwest 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cadence Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. First Financial Northwest has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and First Financial Northwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.19 billion 2.38 $542.30 million $3.13 9.17 First Financial Northwest $41.08 million 4.80 $6.30 million $0.33 65.09

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Cadence Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cadence Bank pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats First Financial Northwest on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, lines of credit, second mortgage term loans, auto loans, and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking services, as well as debit cards and ATMs. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

