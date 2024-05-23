Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,794 Shares

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Confluent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 738,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.