Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,794 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Confluent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 738,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.