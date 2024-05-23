Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,794 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Confluent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 738,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
