Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 198,729 shares changing hands.

Cool Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cool

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cool in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cool by 114.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cool by 216.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

