Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 198,729 shares changing hands.
Cool Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Cool Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cool
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cool
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.