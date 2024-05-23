CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO Sells $302,082.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $15.64 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116,542 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $792,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CXW. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

