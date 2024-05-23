Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 192,391 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,391 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31,572.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $250,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 290,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.50 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

