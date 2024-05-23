Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,315 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

