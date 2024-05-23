Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $29.28 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 36.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

