Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $34.80 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,171 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $159,414,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.06 and a 200-day moving average of $256.71. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

