Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $37.88 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

NSC stock opened at $230.62 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

