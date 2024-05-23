Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $39.37 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,054 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $39,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 206,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 142,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

