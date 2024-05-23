Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $41.02 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.