Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $503.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $514.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.63. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.