Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,503 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.