Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 450 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

CI stock opened at $336.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

