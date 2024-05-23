Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 100,608 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,608 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $40,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

