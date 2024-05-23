Cosmos Price Hits $8.19 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $169.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00012196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00056055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00018139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 390,930,671 coins.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

