CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,661,000 after buying an additional 510,708 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after buying an additional 514,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 235,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

