CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.