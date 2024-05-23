CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 411,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,288 shares during the period.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

