CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

