CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.