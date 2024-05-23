Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,627,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 656,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

