D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals stock opened at $682.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $330.30 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $685.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

