D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

