D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Herc were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Herc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Herc by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,505,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Stock Down 1.5 %

HRI opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

