D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

YEAR stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

