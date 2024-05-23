D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,279 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGT stock opened at $540.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $391.39 and a twelve month high of $542.19. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.53.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

