Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,490 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,783,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.63. 190,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

