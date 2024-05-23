Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,735. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $200.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.83.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

