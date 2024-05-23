Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $1,371.39. 14,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,495. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $745.45 and a 52 week high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,201.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

