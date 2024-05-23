Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.23. 345,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

